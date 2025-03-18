Toll from Israeli strikes rises over 220, Gaza rescuers say
Gaza’s civil defence agency said the death toll from a massive Israeli campaign launched throughout the Palestinian territory on Tuesday rose to more than 220 people, including children.
“More than 220 martyrs were transferred to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, most of them children, women and the elderly, as a result of the aggression,” agency spokesman Mahmud Basal told AFP, adding that the military operation was ongoing and affecting schools and camps sheltering displaced people.