Toll from Israeli strikes rises over 220, Gaza rescuers say

AFP
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories
Relatives mourn by the bodies of three Palestinian men who were killed in an Israeli drone strike east of the Bureij camp, at the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on 17 March 2025AFP

Gaza’s civil defence agency said the death toll from a massive Israeli campaign launched throughout the Palestinian territory on Tuesday rose to more than 220 people, including children.

“More than 220 martyrs were transferred to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, most of them children, women and the elderly, as a result of the aggression,” agency spokesman Mahmud Basal told AFP, adding that the military operation was ongoing and affecting schools and camps sheltering displaced people.

