Israel army kills more than 50 people near aid site, Gaza rescuers say

Israeli restrictions on media in the Gaza Strip and other difficulties in accessing some areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza denounced “a terrible massacre” as a result of shelling on a crowd of “thousands of civilians” Tuesday.

“There are dozens of martyrs who are still on the ground and others who were turned into pieces because of the shells falling directly among the civilians,” a ministry official told a press conference.

In early March, Israel imposed a total aid blockade on Gaza amid an impasse in truce negotiations, only partially easing restrictions in late May.

That was when the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began distributing aid, but its operations have been marred by chaotic scenes and dozens of deaths.

The UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA said Monday that during recent aid distributions several children have been “temporarily separated from their families due to mass movements around militarised distribution points”.

GHF said in a statement that its teams had distributed two million meals on Tuesday “without incident”, and nearly 28 million since it started operating.

At Gaza City’s Al-Ahli hospital, one of the last remaining functioning health facilities in the territory’s badly hit north, Amer Abu Safiya told AFP there was little doctors could do to treat a wound on his hand.