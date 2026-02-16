Iran says ready for nuclear compromise if US lifts sanctions

Iran is ready to compromise on its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in exchange for US sanctions being lifted, its deputy foreign minister said in a BBC interview published Sunday.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi's remarks followed a resumption of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Oman on 6 February.

Switzerland on Saturday announced that a new round of talks would take place in Geneva next week, but without specifying which day.

Iran has not yet officially confirmed the new round of talks, but Takht-Ravanchi, who was in Iran's Oman delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said they would be on Tuesday, the BBC reported.