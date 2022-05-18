‘Conflict, destruction’ prevent return to Iraq’s Yazidi heartland: NGO

Violence and sluggish reconstruction have prevented the return to Iraq’s northwestern town of Sinjar of its predominantly Yazidi population after the abuses of jihadist rule, the Norwegian Refugee Council said Wednesday.

Five years after the defeat of the Islamic State group, which committed massacres against the Yazidis and used their women as sex slaves, the town’s Yazidi, Muslim Kurdish and Arab residents are no closer to returning home, especially after a surge in violence earlier this month.

The aid group said that “nearly two-thirds of Sinjar’s population - over 193,000 Yazidis, Arabs, and Kurds - remain displaced”.