Coronavirus vaccination campaign begins in Makkah

The Saudi health ministry has begun the vaccination campaign against coronavirus at the Umm Al-Qura University Vaccination Center in Al-Abdiyah, Makkah.

Hamad Al-Otaibi, spokesman of health affairs in Makkah region, said on Tuesday that the gradual operation of the vaccination centre at Umm Al-Qura University has started, the Saudi Gazette reported.

He said that vaccines will be administered for those who have registered in Sehhaty application and the vaccination will be held during the evening shift in the current week and the centre will operate during the morning and evening shifts from next week onwards.

Al-Otaibi said that the Umm Al-Qura University Vaccination Centre is the main vaccination centre in Makkah, and five other centres will be opened soon, each one at King Abdullah Medical City, and the primary healthcare centers of Al-Sharaie, Al-Maabdah, Al-Awali and Al-Takhassusi neighborhood.