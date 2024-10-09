Hezbollah targets Israeli troops on Lebanese border, sirens in Beirut

Hezbollah militants targeted Israeli soldiers near the Lebanese border village of Labbouneh with artillery shells and rockets on Wednesday, the group said in a statement, a day after Israel said it had killed two successors to Hezbollah’s slain leader.

Sirens sounded in northern Israel on Wednesday, the Israeli military said, adding three Israeli military personnel were severely injured on Tuesday and Wednesday during combat in southern Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday Israeli airstrikes had killed two successors to Hezbollah’s slain leader.

Netanyahu spoke in a video released by his office hours after the deputy leader of Hezbollah, which is reeling after a spate of killings of senior commanders in Israeli airstrikes, left the door open to a negotiated ceasefire.