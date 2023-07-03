Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians in West Bank air strikes: Palestinian health ministry

The Israeli army said it had launched drone strikes in the occupied West Bank area of Jenin Monday as part of an “extensive counterterrorism effort” that the Palestinian health ministry said killed four residents.

The operation comes two weeks after an Israeli army raid in Jenin refugee camp left seven people dead, and saw rare use of helicopter missile fire.

Israel has stepped up operations in the northern West Bank, home to Jenin city and its adjacent refugee camp, which is a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and where there has been a spate of attacks on Israelis as well as attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian communities.

The Palestinian health ministry said that in Monday’s operation four people were killed and 27 injured.

“There is bombing from the air and an invasion from the ground,” Mahmoud al-Saadi, director of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin, told AFP.

“Several houses and sites have been bombed... smoke is rising from everywhere.”