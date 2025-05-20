Israel PM vows to ‘take control of all’ of Gaza

Israel said Monday it would “take control” of the whole of Gaza as it intensified attacks across the territory, where aid trickled in for the first time in over two months after the easing of a total blockade.

With supply shipments blocked by Israel since 2 March, the World Health Organization warned Gaza’s “two million people are starving”.

Israel, facing mounting criticism over the humanitarian crisis, announced it would let limited aid into Gaza and said the first five trucks entered Monday carrying supplies “including food for babies”.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said in a statement that nine trucks had been “cleared to enter... but it is a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed”.