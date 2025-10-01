With all-or-nothing Gaza plan, Trump turns tables for Israel

In presenting a Gaza plan as an ultimatum to Hamas, US President Donald Trump has turned the tables to give Israel the advantage diplomatically -- and an even freer rein on the ground if a deal fails.

The White House on Monday released a 20-point plan that would end Israel’s relentless nearly two-year offensive in Gaza, win the freedom of hostages and declare a special economic zone under Trump’s tutelage.

Both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump warned Hamas, whose unprecedented 7 October 2023 attack ignited the war, with Trump saying Tuesday that the group would “pay in hell” if it did not accept the plan within days.

Aaron David Miller, a veteran advisor to US secretaries of state on Middle East diplomacy, said the plan had elements for success but needed far more detail fleshed out, for which Trump may not show the commitment.

“Donald Trump has strategic instincts, but he doesn’t have a strategy for how to get from point A to point B,” said Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.