Attack on Iran Shiite shrine leaves one dead: state media

A shooting Sunday at a Shiite Muslim shrine in Iran's south killed at least one person and wounded eight others, state media reported, revising down a previous toll of four fatalities.

The attack comes less than a year after a similar one on the same holy site, the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Fars province capital Shiraz.

"One person has been killed and eight others wounded in the attack," official news agency IRNA reported, quoting deputy Fars governor Esmail Ghezel Sofla.

The wounded "have been transferred to medical centres and are undergoing treatment", IRNA said. Earlier, it said four people were killed but has retracted the initial report.

The death toll of one was confirmed by the Fars commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Yadollah Bouali, speaking on state TV.

Iranian media outlets have provided different accounts of the attack and varying casualty tolls.