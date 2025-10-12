Top Hamas official says hostages' release to begin on Monday morning
A top Hamas official told AFP Saturday that the release of 48 mostly Israeli hostages held by Palestinian militants in Gaza would begin on Monday morning.
"According to the signed agreement, the prisoner exchange is set to begin on Monday morning as agreed, and there are no new developments on this matter," Osama Hamdan said in an interview with AFP.
Hamas militants on the ground have not yet notified the movement's leadership about the logistics of the hostages' handover, Hamdan added.
Following the return of the captives from Gaza, Israel will proceed with the release of about 2,000 Palestinian detainees from its prisons, according to the terms of the first stage of a ceasefire deal signed by the two parties under US mediation.
Hamdan said that the list of Palestinian prisoners slated for release was still under negotiation.
Hamas's "prisoners office... has said that, so far, the process has not been finalised. Israel is still refusing to release certain names. However, the negotiating delegation is making every effort to secure their release," the official said, adding that the final list would be ready on Saturday night or by Sunday morning "at the latest".
Hamdan further highlighted that under the agreement, five entry points for humanitarian aid are expected to be opened, and said that the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt will reopen "for individuals in both directions starting next Wednesday".
Italy said that the Rafah crossing would reopen on Tuesday under the supervision of an EU monitoring mission, with a police presence from Italy, Spain and France.