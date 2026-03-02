Middle East

Iran’s security chief Larijani says ‘will not negotiate’ with US

AFP
Tehran
Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani speaks after a meeting, in Beirut, Lebanon August 13, 2025.Reuters

Iran “will not negotiate with the United States”, Ali Larijani, the powerful head of Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Monday.

In a post on X, Larijani denied media reports that Iranian officials had sought to initiate talks with the Trump administration following a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend, which came after Tehran and Washington held nuclear negotiations.

Besides, the powerful head of Tehran's Supreme National Security Council also said that the US leader Donald Trump's "delusional fantasies" have plunged the Middle East into chaos,.

"Trump plunged the region into chaos with his 'delusional fantasies' and now fears more American troop casualties," Ali Larijani wrote on X, following a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Middle East