Middle East

At least 47 injured in Israel after Iran missile attack: rescuers

AFP
Jerusalem
Israeli emergency services work at the site of an Iranian missile attack in Ramat Gan in central Israel near Tel Aviv, on June 19, 2025. A hospital in southern Israel was hit during a barrage of "dozens" of Iranian missiles on June 19, officials said, while another impact was reported by emergency services in the Tel Aviv areaAFP

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said Thursday that at least 47 people were injured in Iran’s latest missile strikes, updating an earlier toll and reporting 18 more injured “while running to shelter”.

Three people are in serious condition, and two are in moderate condition, an MDA spokesperson said in as statement, adding that “an additional 42 people sustained minor injuries from shrapnel and blast trauma, and 18 civilians were injured while running to shelter”.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Middle East