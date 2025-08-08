Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza

Germany will halt the export of military equipment to Israel which could be used in the Gaza Strip, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday, reacting to Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City.

The arms export freeze marks a dramatic change of course for the German government, which has long been one of Israel's staunchest international allies as it has sought to atone for the Holocaust.

Merz said it was "increasingly difficult to understand" how the latest Israeli military plan would help achieve the aims of disarming Hamas and freeing the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

"Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice," he said in a statement.

Merz added that Berlin "remains deeply concerned about the ongoing suffering of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip".