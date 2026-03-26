Iran says it is reviewing a US ceasefire plan but no talks; Trump says Tehran leaders want a deal

US President Donald Trump said Iran was desperate to make a deal to end nearly four weeks of fighting, contradicting the Iranian foreign ​minister who said his country was reviewing a US proposal but had no intention of holding talks to wind down the conflict.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said while there had been no dialogue or negotiation with the US, various messages had been exchanged through intermediaries.

"Messages being conveyed through our friendly countries and us responding by stating our positions or issuing the necessary warnings is not called negotiation or dialogue," Araqchi said in a state television interview on Wednesday. "It is simply an exchange of messages through our friends."