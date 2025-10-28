Hamas returns hostage body as families urge pause to Gaza truce

Hamas handed over the remains of a deceased hostage on Monday as the Palestinian group came under increasing pressure to return its remaining deceased captives as promised under the Gaza ceasefire.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israeli forces had received a coffin containing what Hamas said was the 16th of 28 bodies of hostages taken in the 7 October, 2023 attacks.

The Israeli military and security service were to take the coffin from Gaza to Israel, where it will be received in a military ceremony before being brought to the national forensic institute for identification and eventual return to the hostage's family.

"All of the hostages' families have been updated accordingly, and our hearts are with them in this difficult hour. The effort to return our hostages is ongoing and will not cease until the last hostage is returned," the statement said.