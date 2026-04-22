Trump extends ceasefire, says giving Iran time to negotiate

“I have...directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their (Iran’s) proposal is submitted,” Trump wrote on social media.

Ahead of Trump’s eleventh-hour intervention, it had been unclear exactly when the original ceasefire would expire, with Pakistan indicating it would end at 2350 GMT Tuesday.

This moment came and went with no reports of of new military activity by Iran, which had said the ceasefire would end at 0000 GMT. Iran made no immediate public comment in response to Trump’s announcement.

The fate of peace talks hosted by Pakistan was hanging in the balance following Trump’s announcement.

A White House official confirmed that Vice President JD Vance would not travel to Pakistan for talks Tuesday as previously planned, pending the submission of an Iranian proposal.

“Any further updates on in-person meetings will be announced by the White House,” the official said.

In Islamabad, heavily armed police and soldiers on Tuesday secured the city’s government quarter, which was virtually shut down even as no Iranian-US meeting was fixed.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Trump for extending the ceasefire. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also welcomed it.