Pakistan confident Iran will attend US talks, senior Pakistani government source says
Pakistan is confident it can get Iran to attend talks with the United States, a senior Pakistani government official told Reuters on Monday.
"We have received a positive signal from Iran. Things are fluid but we are trying that they should be here when we start the talks tomorrow or a day after," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The source added Pakistan is actively engaged with Tehran and Washington as US President Donald Trump's ceasefire deadline looms.