Pakistan is confident it can get ​Iran to attend ‌talks with the United States, a senior Pakistani ​government official told ​Reuters on Monday.

"We have ⁠received a positive ​signal from Iran. Things ​are fluid but we are trying that they ​should be here ​when we start the talks ‌tomorrow ⁠or a day after," the source said, speaking on condition ​of anonymity.

The ​source ⁠added Pakistan is actively engaged ​with Tehran and ​Washington ⁠as US President Donald Trump's ceasefire deadline ⁠looms.