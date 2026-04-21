Middle East

Pakistan confident Iran will attend US talks, senior Pakistani government source says

Reuters
A Pakistani Army soldier stands guard on a road leading to Serena hotel, the venue for the second phase of peace talks between the United States and Iran hosted by Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 20 April, 2026.Reuters

Pakistan is confident it can get ​Iran to attend ‌talks with the United States, a senior Pakistani ​government official told ​Reuters on Monday.

"We have ⁠received a positive ​signal from Iran. Things ​are fluid but we are trying that they ​should be here ​when we start the talks ‌tomorrow ⁠or a day after," the source said, speaking on condition ​of anonymity.

The ​source ⁠added Pakistan is actively engaged ​with Tehran and ​Washington ⁠as US President Donald Trump's ceasefire deadline ⁠looms.

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