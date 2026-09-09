Houthis report Saudi reprisals after oil sites set ablaze in wave of strikes

On Thursday, the Houthis launched a campaign to seize territory near the Bab al-Mandab strait, an increasingly important route for Saudi oil after Iran blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, choking Gulf exports.

The fighting has left more than 500 people dead, mostly combatants from both sides, according to an AFP tally based on sources from each camp.

Houthi attacks on oil infrastructure and Saudi tankers are piling pressure on the world’s top oil exporter.

The rebels declared a maritime blockade of the kingdom and began attacking Saudi ships in July. This has squeezed Saudi exports, already reeling from Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Saudi aggression” hit Taiz province, where deadly fighting has raged for days, and Marib province, the Houthis’ Almasirah TV station said. There was no immediate comment from the Saudis.

Overnight, Houthi attacks caused “temporary” shutdowns at oil sites and left 73 injured, Saudi authorities said. Saudi officials had vowed to respond.

The UN secretary-general and European Union condemned the attacks, while the Red Cross called for de-escalation.

On Tuesday evening, the Saudi civil defence agency briefly warned of “potential danger” in three areas bordering Yemen, before lifting the alerts.