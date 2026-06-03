Hostilities flare in Iran war, oil jumps with talks at a stalemate

Gulf hostilities flared anew on Wednesday, with the US military saying Iranian missile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and other regional targets were either thwarted or failed, as diplomacy between Washington and Tehran showed little progress.

Two Iranian missiles shot at Kuwait fell short or broke apart in flight, while several ballistic missiles aimed at regional targets failed and three missiles heading for Bahrain were intercepted, US Central Command said.

Since the conflict began in late February, Iran has repeatedly attacked targets in the Gulf region where US military bases are located.

Central Command said the US military also downed Iranian drones targeting civilian ships in regional waters and US forces in Kuwait, and carried out strikes on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz following attempted attacks by Iran.

According to Iranian state media, the country’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) attacked the US Fifth Fleet headquarters, located in Bahrain, as well as an airbase and helicopters in an unspecified regional country using missiles and drones in response to what the IRGC described as a US attack on a communications tower south of Qeshm.