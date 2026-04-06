Israel hits Iran petrochemical complex after Trump threats

Israeli strikes hit Iran’s largest petrochemical complex Monday, as the Islamic republic defied threats from US President Donald Trump to devastate civilian infrastructure if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The White House said Trump has yet to approve any draft deal to end fighting, following media reports on a possible ceasefire proposal.

A 45-day ceasefire is “one of many ideas, and POTUS (Trump) has not signed off on it,” a White House official told AFP, ahead of a press conference by Trump at 1700 GMT at which he is due to address the conflict.

Trump had given Iran until 0000 GMT Wednesday to open the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that is crucial to global oil and gas flows, or else face strikes on bridges and power plants.

In a stark, expletive-laden social media post on Sunday, Trump demanded: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”

Iran has remained defiant, with an army spokesman saying on Monday that the Islamic republic would keep fighting “‘as long as political leaders deem it appropriate”.