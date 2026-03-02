Middle East

3 US F-15 fighter jets shot down in ‘friendly fire’ in Kuwait

AFP
Kuwait City
This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media on 2 March 2026, shows the crash of a US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet in Kuwait on the third day of Iranian strikes against countries in the region that host US bases, carried out in response to USIsraeli air raids.AFP

Three US warplanes were mistakenly shot down by Kuwait air defences late on Sunday night, the US Central Command said, an incident that occured during active fighting that included Iranian attacks.

"Three US F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident. During active combat -- that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones -- the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses," CENTCOM said Monday, adding that all six aircrew ejected and were safe.

"Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation," it added.

