Iran fires missiles across Middle East as Trump threatens oil hub

Iran fired missiles across the Middle East on Tuesday as its capital was hit by fresh explosions, after US President Donald Trump threatened the country’s key oil export hub, power stations and desalination plants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump’s partner in attacking Iran, said more than half of his military aims had been achieved, but both leaders refused to put a timeline on an operation that has ignited a month-long regional war and jolted global markets.

As sirens rang out in Jerusalem, Israel’s military said it had responded to fresh Iranian missiles, while local Iranian media reported new explosions in Tehran that caused “power outages in parts” of the capital.

Israel’s military also reported Tuesday that four more of its soldiers had been killed in combat in southern Lebanon, where the war has spilled and where they are clashing with Iranian-backed Hezbollah.