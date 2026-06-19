Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire in Lebanon - US official

Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire beginning at 4:00 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday, a US official said, after an escalation in hostilities in Lebanon sorely tested the US-Iranian interim deal to end the wider Middle East conflict.

A senior Israeli official and two Hezbollah sources confirmed the ceasefire to Reuters.

“If Hezbollah does not attack us, then for us it is not a time of war,” the Israeli official said. Israeli forces would remain in southern Lebanon, the official added.

But nearly an hour after the truce was meant to take effect, a Reuters journalist in northern Israel said Israeli strikes could still be seen taking place across the border in Lebanon. A plume of smoke rose from behind a Lebanese village near the frontier.