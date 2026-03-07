Israel, Iran exchange fire, Pezeshkian apologises to neighbours

Israel and Iran traded attacks on Saturday as the war entered its second week, while Tehran issued an apology to neighbouring states for its "actions", in an apparent bid to ease regional anger at Iranian strikes on Gulf Arab civilian targets.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has already spilled beyond Iran's borders, as Tehran has responded by hitting Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting U.S. military installations and Israel has attacked Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah armed group.

The UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have all reported drone and missile attacks over the past week.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran's temporary leadership council had approved suspending attacks on nearby countries - unless an attack on Iran came from those nations.

"I personally apologise to neighbouring countries that were affected by Iran's actions," he said.

How far Pezeshkian's statement reflects a decision to back off by Iran, or why, is not yet clear, with some strikes still reportedly directed at Gulf states on Saturday morning.