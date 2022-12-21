Qatar sees off World Cup criticism to claim diplomatic victory

The energy-rich state spent at least $200 billion on infrastructure projects ahead of the World Cup which rights groups claim were built by exploiting low-paid foreign labourers, who faced dangerous working conditions.

Qatar insists it has since made serious reforms to workers' rights.

Its ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, declared at the end of the competition "we have fulfilled our promise to organise an exceptional championship" -- the first in an Arab nation.

As a major global supplier of natural gas and an intermediary in conflict zones such as Afghanistan, Qatar already possessed diplomatic clout but it struggled to gain public recognition.

However, the World Cup has left an impression on the Arab world and beyond.