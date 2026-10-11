Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12 including 2 Bangladeshis, over 300 wounded

The third attack this week on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday left at least 12 people dead and more than 300 wounded, Saudi authorities said, as Iran-backed Houthis escalated the campaign they launched this summer against the kingdom.

The dead included four Saudis, two people from Bangladesh and one person each from the US, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt, the Saudi civil aviation authority said. At the latest count, officials said, 309 were wounded.

Hospitals were flooded with wounded brought by ambulance and helicopter, people briefed on the matter said. Some were in critical condition.