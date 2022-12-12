Iran carries out second execution linked to anti-government protests

Rights groups have said Shekari was tortured and forced to confess.
Amnesty International has said Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people in what it called "sham trials designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran".
Nationwide protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on 16 September represent one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.