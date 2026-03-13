Trump says he thinks Iran's new supreme leader is alive but 'damaged'

President Donald Trump said that he thinks new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, whose father, the former supreme leader, was killed ​on the first day of the US and Israel's war ​on Iran, is alive but "damaged."

Khamenei has not been seen ⁠by Iranians since his selection on Sunday by a clerical ​assembly, and his first comments were read out by a television ​presenter on Thursday.