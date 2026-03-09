Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new supreme leader?

Mojtaba Khamenei, born on 8 September 1969, in Mashhad, is the second son of Ali Khamenei, Iran's former supreme leader, who was killed in an Israeli strike on 28 February.

An 88-member Assembly of Experts named him the Islamic Republic's new supreme leader on 8 March, just over a week into a fierce war with the US and Israel.

Mojtaba is often described as enigmatic and, at the same time, one of the most influential figures in Iran's power corridors. He is known to have kept close links with the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which many believe calls the shots in the country.

Iran's Assembly of Experts urged the Iranian people to stand behind the newly chosen leader and "keep unity."

However, Mojtaba is seen as a continuation of his father's legacy and hardline rule. US President Donald Trump previously said appointing Khamenei's son would be "unacceptable," adding Iran's new leader was bound not to "last long" should the appointment not be coordinated with Washington.