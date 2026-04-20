Iran executes two men convicted of links to Israel's spy agency

Iran executed two men on Monday convicted of having links to Israel's spy agency, the judiciary said, the latest in a string of executions since the outbreak of war with Israel and the United States.

"The death sentences of Mohammad Masoom-shahi and Hamed Validi were carried out at dawn today," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

It said the two men were "members of a spy network linked to Mossad", Israel's intelligence agency, but did not say when they were arrested.