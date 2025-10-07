Hamas and Israel open talks in Egypt under Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Delegations from Hamas and Israel on Monday began indirect talks in Egypt on ending the nearly two-year war in Gaza, with US President Donald Trump judging that the Palestinian militant group was ready to compromise over his proposals for a deal.

Al-Qahera News, which is linked to Egyptian state intelligence, said the delegations “are discussing preparing ground conditions for the release of detainees and prisoners”.

“Egyptian and Qatari mediators are working with both sides to establish a mechanism” for the release of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails, it added.

Behind closed doors and under tight security, negotiators were to speak through mediators shuttling back and forth, only weeks after Israel tried to kill Hamas’s lead negotiators in a strike on Qatar.

Trump told reporters at the White House he was “pretty sure” a peace deal was possible.