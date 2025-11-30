Netanyahu submits pardon request in Israel corruption cases

Netanyahu said the demand for him to testify on a thrice-weekly basis had "tipped the scales".

"Three times a week is an impossible requirement," he said.

"I am certain, like many others in the nation, that an immediate end to the trial will greatly help to lower the flames and promote the broad reconciliation that our country so desperately needs."

Herzog's office confirmed it had received Netanyahu's pardon request.

"This is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the president will responsibly and sincerely consider the request," the head of state's office said in a statement.

In September, Herzog indicated that he could grant Netanyahu a pardon, saying in an interview that the prime minister's case "weighs heavily on Israeli society".

Netanyahu, 76, is Israel's longest-serving premier, having spent more than 18 years in the post across three spells since 1996.

During his current term, which started in late 2022, Netanyahu proposed far-reaching judicial reforms that critics say sought to weaken the courts.

Those prompted massive protests that were only curtailed after the onset of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Likud leader Netanyahu has said he will stand in the next elections, due to be held before the end of 2026.