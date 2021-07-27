HRW accuses Israel, Hamas of 'apparent war crimes' in Gaza conflict

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Tuesday that both Israel and Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas "apparently" committed "war crimes" during a May conflict, calling for the incidents to be probed as part of ongoing international investigations.

The 11-day conflict saw Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in Gaza firing thousands of rockets towards Israel, which pounded the strip with hundreds of air strikes.

In a report released Tuesday, HRW said it had investigated three Israeli attacks that "killed 62 Palestinian civilians where there were no evident military targets in the vicinity," interviewing Palestinians in Gaza and analysing data from the sites and digital imagery.