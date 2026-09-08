Stocks fall as yen firms, Gulf attacks send oil towards $100 a barrel

The yen traded around seven-month highs on Tuesday and stocks fell after a volley of attacks on energy facilities around the Gulf drove oil to near USD 100 a barrel, while copper prices hit record highs.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 hit their highest in six weeks, nearing USD 100 a barrel, after Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthis attacked energy facilities and cities in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the risk of the conflict spreading throughout the region and further complicating the supply of fuel to world markets.

The price of diesel has hit record highs and has almost doubled from where it was before the start of the conflict, as has gasoline, and even prices for physical crude for immediate delivery are well above futures prices, in a clear indication of the toll the conflict is taking on the global energy market.