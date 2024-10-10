US warns Israel not to repeat Gaza destruction in Lebanon

Israel’s main international ally the United States warned Wednesday against Gaza-like military action in Lebanon after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened it with “destruction” similar to that of the Palestinian territory.

But armed forces chief Herzi Halevi vowed to keep up Israel’s intensive bombing of Hezbollah targets, which has already killed more than 1,200 people since 23 September, “without allowing them any respite or recovery”.

The comments came after a hotly anticipated phone call between Netanyahu and US president Joe Biden, their first in seven weeks, which had been expected to focus on Israel’s response to last week’s missile barrage by Iran.

During the call, Biden told Netanyahu to “minimise harm” to civilians in Lebanon, particularly in “densely populated areas of Beirut”, the White House said.