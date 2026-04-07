Iran defiant as deadline looms for Trump threat to infrastructure

A deadline loomed Tuesday for Iran to accept a deal or face what US President Donald Trump said would be the "complete demolition" of the country's critical civilian infrastructure.

The Iranian army reacted defiantly saying Trump's "arrogant rhetoric and baseless threats" would not hinder operations against US and Israeli forces.

Five weeks into the US-Israeli war on Iran, the US leader has demanded that Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz oil conduit to international shipping by midnight GMT on Tuesday or face a newly devastating round of bombing.

"We have a plan...where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again," Trump said, brushing aside accusations that such a move would be a war crime.