US closing embassy in Jerusalem until Friday
The United States said it will close its embassy in Jerusalem until Friday amid the growing military conflict between Israel and Iran, as speculation mounts about possible American intervention.
“Given the security situation and in compliance with Israel Home Front Command guidance, the US Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, 18 June) through Friday (20 June),” the embassy said in a statement posted Tuesday to its website.
On the fifth day of conflict between the Middle Eastern foes, officials also “directed that all US government employees and their family members continue to shelter in place in and near their residences until further notice.”
President Donald Trump met with his National Security Council Tuesday after calling for Iran’s surrender and warning that the United States could assassinate its supreme leader if it wanted.
The embassy statement said there was no current announcement about helping Americans leave the “crisis area.”