Deadly Israeli strike on central Beirut after soldiers killed

AFP journalists in Beirut heard a loud explosion and reported some buildings shaking.

Israel, shifting its focus from the Gaza war sparked by Hamas’s 7 October attack, says it is trying to secure its border with Lebanon so tens of thousands of Israelis displaced by nearly a year of exchanges of fire with Hezbollah can return home.

Israel has bombarded Hezbollah’s south Beirut stronghold, having dealt a significant blow to the group last week by killing its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in a massive strike.

A day after its military said it was conducting “targeted ground raids” in south Lebanon, Israel reported the first death of a soldier in the Israel-Hezbollah war, a toll that later rose to eight dead.

Hezbollah said it forced Israeli soldiers to retreat, targeted an Israeli unit with explosives, and destroyed three Merkava tanks with rockets as they advanced on Maroun al-Ras village.

The Israeli military said it staged two brief incursions into Lebanon, ordering residents to flee more than 20 areas.

The military released footage that it said showed soldiers inside Lebanon, moving through villages and mountainous areas on foot, and announced it had deployed a second division to support the fighting.

Israel launched three air raids on Beirut’s southern suburbs just before midnight Wednesday, a source close to Hezbollah said, the third wave of strikes in the past 24 hours. The explosions were audible kilometres away.