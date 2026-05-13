Israel strikes Lebanon as authorities report 380 killed since truce

Israel hammered south Lebanon with strikes on Tuesday ahead of talks between the two countries in Washington, as Beirut reported 380 people killed in Israeli attacks since an 17 April ceasefire took effect.

Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem vowed to turn the battlefield into "hell" for Israeli forces, and insisted his Iran-backed group's weapons would not be up for discussion at the talks on Thursday and Friday, after the US had called for its disarmament.

Israel has intensified its attacks on south Lebanon, where it continues to trade fire with Hezbollah despite the ceasefire. Under the truce terms released by Washington, Israel reserves the right to act against imminent threats.

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes on Tuesday killed 13 people in the south, including two rescuers responding to an earlier raid in the city of Nabatieh and a wounded person they went to save.

The ministry decried Israel's "complete disregard for all international norms".