Grok’s mistakes illustrate the limits of AI tools, whose functions are as impenetrable as “black boxes”, said Louis de Diesbach, a researcher in technological ethics.

“We don’t know exactly why they give this or that reply, nor how they prioritise their sources,” said Diesbach, author of a book on AI tools, “Hello ChatGPT”.

Each AI has biases linked to the information it was trained on and the instructions of its creators, he said.

In the researcher’s view Grok, made by Musk’s xAI start-up, shows “highly pronounced biases which are highly aligned with the ideology” of the South African billionaire, a former confidante of US President Donald Trump and a standard-bearer for the radical right.

Asking a chatbot to pinpoint a photo’s origin takes it out of its proper role, said Diesbach.

“Typically, when you look for the origin of an image, it might say: ‘This photo could have been taken in Yemen, could have been taken in Gaza, could have been taken in pretty much any country where there is famine’.”