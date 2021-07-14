In first for Gulf, UAE opens embassy in Israel, hails trade ties

Sudan and Morocco have since also moved to establish ties with Israel.

The opening of the UAE embassy, which is situated in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, followed the inauguration of Israel’s embassy in the UAE last month.

“Since the normalisation of ties ...we have seen for the first time discussions on trade and investment opportunities,” UAE ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja said, after raising his country’s flag outside the building.

“We signed major agreements across various fields, including economy, air travel, technology and culture.”