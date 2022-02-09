In Iraq’s Mosul, library rises from ashes of IS reign

“When we came back, we saw... the books pulled from the shelves, thrown on the ground and burned,” he said.

Thousands of texts on philosophy and law, science and poetry which in some way contradicted the IS’s extremist world view had gone up in flames.

Some of the most valuable titles were sold on the black market.

“Before, we had more than a million titles, some of which couldn’t be found in any other university in Iraq,” said Younes.

When the jihadists were first at the gates of the city, he said, “we were only able to move the rare books and a number of foreign periodicals”.

With the IS group’s brutal takeover of Mosul, 85 percent of the collection was lost.

Before IS, Mosul University was “the mother of all books,” said former student Tarek Attiya, 34, who is now enrolled at Tikrit university.

“There is a huge difference between what used to be and the situation after IS,” he said.