Iran atomic agency says nuclear facility hit by act of ‘terrorism’

The attack was carried out by “opponents of the country’s industrial and political progress, who aim to prevent development of a thriving nuclear industry,” he said, without specifying what country or entity might be behind the alleged sabotage.

IAEO spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi had earlier reported an accident at the enrichment facility caused by a “power failure”. No one was injured and there was no radioactive release, the official Fars news agency reported, citing the spokesman.

Kamalvandi said there had been “an accident in part of the electrical circuit of the enrichment facility” at the Natanz complex near Tehran.

“The causes of the accident are under investigation and more details will be released later,” he added, before the later statement put out by the agency’s chief.

He did not say whether power was cut only in the enrichment facility or across other installations at the site.