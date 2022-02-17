Iran has only days for nuclear deal: France

‘Within grasp’

In 2018, then-president Donald Trump reimposed sanctions against Iran, battering the country’s economy. In response, Tehran ramped up its nuclear work, violating the terms of the 2015 deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Negotiations in Vienna are seeking to return Washington to the nuclear deal, including through the lifting of sanctions on Iran, and to ensure Tehran’s full compliance with its commitments.

“We need political decisions from the Iranians. They have a very clear choice,” France’s Le Drian said.

“Either they unleash a serious crisis in the next days... or they accept an agreement that respects the interests of all the parties, especially those of Iran,” he said.

He described a deal as being “within grasp” and noted there was now agreement on an accord between the European powers as well as China, Russia and the United States.

But he said that time was running out because Iran was continuing to intensify its nuclear activities.

“The more this goes on, the more Iran is accelerating its nuclear procedures,” he said.