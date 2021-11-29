Iran: The hard-won 2015 nuclear deal

Iran agreed with major world powers in 2015 to restrict its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of punishing sanctions.

But in 2018, then president Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to roll back its commitments.

The US and Israel continue to accuse Iran of seeking to build nuclear weapons, a claim it denies.

With talks on restoring the deal set to start in Vienna on Monday, we look back its troubled history.