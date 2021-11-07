Iraq PM calls for ‘calm’ after drone attack on his residence

Iraq’s prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said he was unhurt and appealed for “calm and restraint” after a drone attack on his residence early Sunday as political tensions mounted in the country.

The attack in Baghdad’s Green Zone was the first to target the residence of Kadhemi, who has been in power since May 2020, and came as Iraq’s political parties wrangle over who will run the next government.

“I’m doing fine, praise be to God, and I call for calm and restraint on the part of everyone for the good of Iraq,” Kadhemi wrote on Twitter after what his office called a “failed assassination attempt”.

The United States swiftly condemned the attack and said it was “relieved to learn the prime minister was unharmed”.