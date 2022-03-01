Israel forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank arrest raid

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians after coming under fire during an arrest raid in the northern West Bank, Israeli border police and Palestinian health authorities said Tuesday.

Israeli border police said officers and undercover police entered the Jenin refugee camp to arrest a suspect "wanted for terrorist activity."

"After the arrest of the suspect, as the forces left the house, heavy fire was opened from several directions, and undercover forces operating at the scene responded with live fire," police said.

They said as police reached their vehicles, another assailant shot at the forces, "who responded with accurate fire."