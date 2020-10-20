Israel says UAE visit ‘making history’, Palestinians call it ‘shameful’

In an historic first visit by a Gulf Arab nation, a United Arab Emirates delegation arrived in Israel on Tuesday, accompanied by top US officials, to cement a normalisation deal signed last month.

The UAE and Gulf neighbour Bahrain became the first Arab states in a quarter of a century to sign deals to establish formal ties with Israel despite ongoing differences over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The deals, forged largely over shared fears of Iran, were brokered by US President Donald Trump ahead of next month’s US presidential election.