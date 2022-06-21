Israel to get new PM, call fresh polls

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday his governing coalition will dissolve parliament next week, a shock announcement that will give power to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in days and force new elections.

Bennett and Lapid forged an ideologically disparate alliance one year ago, counting eight-parties broadly united on the desire to end the tenure of former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

The coalition of hawks, left-wingers and—for the first time in Israeli history—Arab Islamists, temporarily ushered Israel out of an unprecedented era of political gridlock.

But after a series of defections that put the coalition on the brink of collapse, Bennett said he would support a bill to dissolve parliament next week, triggering a fifth election in less than four years with no guarantee of a viable new administration.